New Delhi: After the Central government withdrew paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir and deployed them in Assam in the wake of the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the Centre for the move and said the Indian Army, instead of protecting borders, is being used to quell protests in Northeast.

In New India, the army instead of protecting borders is being used to quell protests & mass uprising. After striking fear in the hearts of Kashmiris, the same forces are being deployed in North East now to enforce ‘normalcy’ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 11, 2019

She went on to say that the Army after striking fear in the hearts of Kashmiris, is now being deployed in Northeast to enforce ‘normalcy’.

The statement from the PDP leader comes after the Central government decided to withdraw paramilitary forces from the Valley and deployed them in Assam to bring normalcy there following protests in the region over CAB.

The Army in a statement said that 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. It also said that 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir to bring normalcy there.

As per updates, a special train has also been started to transport the security personnel to Assam conveniently.

“The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur,” the Army said in a statement.

The Centre had in August deployed a number of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the Valley.

In the wake of the massive protests in Assam and other parts of Northeast over CAB, the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain peace and normalcy.