New Delhi: Hours after India lodged a strong protest, Pakistan on Monday evening released the two High Commission staffers who were arrested in Islamabad earlier in the day.

Quoting official sources, news agency ANI reported that the two staffers of the Indian High Commission to Pakistan, who went missing and were reportedly arrested earlier today, have been released and are back at the Indian mission.

India, earlier in the day, lodged a strong protest soon after the Pakistan media reported that the two Indian High Commission staffers in Pakistan have been arrested by police for their alleged involvement in a road accident in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s charge d’affaires Syed Hyder Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and demarched on the reported arrest of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

While lodging its protest with Pakistan, India made it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian staffers. The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities, the government has conveyed to Pakistan.

Pakistan was also asked to return the two officials along with their official car to the Indian High Commission immediately.

The intriguing drama of the arrest of the two officials has come two weeks after the Indian government deported two Pakistan High Commission officials from New Delhi after they were caught spying red-handed.

Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has been harassing and intimidating India’s top diplomats in Islamabad ever since the two officials of the Pakistan mission in New Delhi were deported for indulging in espionage activities.

Earlier in the day, the two staffers in Islamabad went missing following which India took up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office. The two staffers went out of the High Commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 AM (IST), but did not reach their destination.