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PM Modi makes first promise after Bengal win: Strict action against infiltrators

PM Modi makes first promise after Bengal win: ‘Strict action against infiltrators’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The sun has risen in West Bengal, for which many generations have waited eagerly." Scroll down for details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: After declaring the win in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 ‘historic’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi for his address. PM Modi reached the place wearing Bengali attire. As he entered the venue, loud chants in favour of the BJP government began to echo in the chambers of the headquarters.

PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address saying, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. He added that the day is historic and he can see the happiness on every BJP worker’s face today. He added, “Today is special in many respects, primarily as it marks a stronger future for India.”

Also Read: ‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

‘New history has been created’

PM Modi acknowledged the people of Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal for the historic win.

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He said, “New history has been created.” This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the Trinamool Congress’s stronghold in West Bengal. In addition, he highlighted that the voters across all the states have shown why India is called the “mother of democracy”.

PM Modi emphasised good governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across different states, as the people continue to choose the party repeatedly.

PM Modi on West Bengal win

The Assembly elections result for West Bengal was the most awaited, as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronghold in the state. After intense election campaigning, the state witnessed polling in two phases, i.e., April 23 and April 29, with the highest ever voter turnout.

He lauded the people of West Bengal for giving the BJP government a chance to work in the state. He added, “The sun has risen in West Bengal, for which many generations have waited eagerly.”

He stated that from now on, the focus in the state will shift from revenge to transformation.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

In his address, the prime minister said that the opposition parties like TMC and Congress, who tried to stop the women’s reservation bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) in the Lok Sabha, have now received the much-needed outcome from the women of India.

PM Modi declares win

Earlier, PM Modi wrote, “The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will remain unforgettable. The power of the people has triumphed, and the politics of good governance of the BJP has received the full blessings of the people here,” on X.

पश्चिम बंगाल में कमल खिल उठा है! वर्ष 2026 के पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव अविस्मरणीय रहेंगे। जनशक्ति की जीत हुई है और भाजपा के सुशासन की राजनीति को यहां के लोगों का भरपूर आशीर्वाद मिला है। इस ऐतिहासिक विजय के लिए बंगाल के अपने भाई-बहनों का हृदय से आभारी हूं। जनता-जनार्दन ने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

He concluded the address with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

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