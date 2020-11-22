Bengaluru: A day after Tamil Nadu announced steps to ban online games played with money, the Karnataka government said it is mulling to ban online gambling games in the state as well. The B. S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is all set to take the decision after reviewing similar decision taken by other states. Also Read - DMK to Foot Education Bills of Govt School Students Who Get Admission in Private Medical Colleges

"A meeting of high level officers has been held regarding online games. Common people have been troubled, youngsters are being misguided and families distressed. We have received complaints from parents as well, so we are trying to bring regulation laws regarding online games," CNN-News18 quoted Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

The government is also mulling whether to go for a complete prohibition or partial regulations on online gambling games. "We will shortly come up with our own law after referring to regulations in other states. Certainly, there will be total control. Whether prohibition or regulation, will be decided once we get all laws from different states and study them," Bommai told the news portal.

Prior to this, an ordinance to "ban online gaming" involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government in the backdrop of suicides by gamers who allegedly lost money. The ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit provides for provisions including "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan release had said on Friday.

Other provisions of the ordinance included punishing those found “gaming” with Rs 5,000 fine and and six months imprisonment, two years jail and Rs 10,000 fine for people who operate common gaming houses. The ordinance also banned “electronic transfer of funds” used for wagering or betting, distributing the winnings, prize money and punishing those running the company which conducts online gaming by wagering and betting.