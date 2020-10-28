New Delhi: After Bihar and Tamil Nadu, the Uttar Pradesh government has now promised free Coronavirus vaccine to all the people in the state, News18 reported on Wednesday. Quoting UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, the report said that the vaccine is likely to be made available by March next year. Also Read - No Ronaldo-Messi Showdown as Juventus Star Ruled Out of Blockbuster Champions League Clash

"Our efforts to improve the Covid-19 handling will continue. During the coronavirus crisis, we worked as a team and the result of which is for everyone to see. The construction of hospitals under the PPP model will be expedited in the state. Meanwhile, the government has managed to prevent dengue and encephalitis," the UP Health Minister further told News18.

The free coronavirus promise from the state governments comes after BJP promised the same in its Bihar polls election manifesto if the party is voted back to power.

Following the step, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh too offered free vaccine for the coronavirus disease to its people.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami had said that once a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed, all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised free of cost.

Soon after, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government will also provide the COVID-19 vaccine to poor people of the state and the cost will be borne by the BJP government.

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC) while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.