Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that lessons imparting moral and ethical values will be taught in the educational institutions across the state from the next academic year.

“Our government is committed to this and will work with dedication. We feel that from the coming academic year, value-based education should be taught in the educational institutions in the state. We have to prepare lessons in this regard,” Rao said in an official statement.

Academic lessons will be prepared after seeking advice from spiritual teachers like Sri Jeeyar Swamy and former director general of police’s (DGPs), according to the statement.

This comes days after a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was raped and then set ablaze in Telangana, a crime that shook the nation’s conscience and led to pan-India outrage over women safety.

On 27 November 2019 at around 6:15 p.m, the doctor parked her scooter near Shamdabad toll plaza and took a taxi to a dermatologist’s office. In her absence, her scooter’s tire was punctured by four lorry drivers who were watching her. After returning at around 9:15 p.m., she noticed the flat tyre and sought for help.

Those four men came to help and the doctor made a call to her sister saying that she was not feeling comfortable. The strangers ambushed her, forced her to have liquor, and then took turns to sexually assault her. Then she was smothered and her body was wrapped in a blanket. They burnt her body under a bridge using diesel and petrol that they purchased midway. All of them were arrested and killed in police encounter later.