New Delhi: Days after US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue, Nepal said that ‘if necessary’, it can play the role of a mediator’ between the two neighbouring countries (India-Pak). Calling itself ‘impartial, neutral, friendly, independent and peace-loving’, a top Nepal government source asserted that it was important for the two countries to have dialogue to resolve their issues.

“Dialogue is the best way to resolve any problem. There may be differences but it can be resolved through dialogue. If necessary, we can play the role of a mediator too,” news agency PTI quoted the Nepal government source as saying.

The source observed that better solution to resolve the issues would be to develop better dialogue between two countries. “We can be instrumental, but it will be better (for the two sides) to develop direct contact. When we come together, sit together and share views then things will be resolved. In every situation, we have to sit together and try to resolve the problem otherwise things can be deteriorated,” the source added.

Notably, this is the first time that Nepal has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan. India has categorically ruled out any role for a third party in the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Our position on the Kashmir issue has been clear and consistent. Let me once again reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, rejecting President Trump’s fresh mediation offer on Kashmir.