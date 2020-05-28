New Delhi: A day after United States President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and China to ease the escalating border tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC), a United Nations spokesperson said that it is not for them to “opine” on it but urged both parties to avoid any action that would increase the border dispute. Also Read - Pakistani Man Urges India to Return ‘Spy' Pigeon, Says Code Attached to Bird's Foot Is His Phone Number | Watch

"…That would be for the parties involved to decide who they would want to mediate this, not for us to opine. We're, obviously, looking at the situation, and we would urge all the parties involved to avoid any action that would make the situation even more tense," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Wednesday.

Last evening, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping had reportedly asked its military to 'prepare for war' during a cabinet meeting. Hours before that, Trump had offered to "mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China", saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, as the standoff continued at LAC between the armies of the two Asian giants.

China had said that the situation at border with India is overall stable and controllable. It also said that both countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.

On the other hand, India said that the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and has strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing last week.