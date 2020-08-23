New Delhi: A day after launching Reserve Bank of Kailaasa, now absconding godman Nithyananda is planning to set up a Hindu parliament in the next six months. Also Read - Rape Accused, Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Launches Reserve Bank of Kailasa on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

“With the grace of Ganapati, we wish to establish a Hindu parliament for Hinduism to establish a model government for administering Hind religion based organizations,” he said in on social media. Also Read - Officials Probing Nithyananda Case Booked For Showing Porn To Children

Saying that the task will be completed by January, he said the Hindu parliament will constitute five entities such as Chit sabha, Raja sabha, Deva sabha, Kanaga sabha and Nithyananda sabha. Also Read - Karnataka High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Transfer of Nithyananda Rape Case to Bangalore, Urges Local Court to Expedite Trial

All these five entities will be in accordance with what ‘Paramashiva’ had said in the vedas and ‘agamas’.

With the Hindu blessings system, the Chit sabha will present consciousness based spiritual enlightenment science, welcoming all Hindu representatives, incarnations, enlightened masters, pontiffs, gurus and others who willingly accept the parliament’s humble request and invitation.

On the other hand, the Raja sabha will be a responsible democratic setup which will invite Hindu leaders of nations, sympathisers and political leaders who appreciate Hindu principles.

He said the Deva Sabha will be a think tank of individuals who live to enrich others to be able to live at the highest Hindu administrative principles embedded in vedas, itihasas, puranas and agamas which evolve sustainable development.

Kanaga sabha will include individuals and important leaders related to human beings’ prosperity that includes lifestyle, money, grains, various essential resources like fuel, electricity.

He said that the Nithyananda sabha will be a responsible democratic sabha comprising individuals who will streamline the administration of mahakailasa, who themselves experience and enrich the world with the science of blissful living.

Saying that each sabha will have a strength of 1,008 members, the godman said within six months he will release the members’ names and the structure, its principles and policies.

Prior to this, the self-styled godman had on Saturday unveiled the currency of the ‘Reserve Bank of Kailaasa’, presenting it at the feet of Lord Ganesha. The rape accused spiritual guru was suspected to have fled India in October 2019. In December 2019, Nithyananda declared he had laid the foundation of his own Hindu country Kailaasa.

(With inputs from IANS)