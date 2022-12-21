After UP, This State Revises School Timings Due to FOG. Deets Here

“In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” said Mann in a tweet.

Chandigarh: In the wake of foggy weather, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21. However, the closing time of the schools will remain the same. At present, schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm.

ਸੂਬੇ ‘ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, biting cold gripped north India, prompting affected states to take steps like suspending night operations of buses, reducing speed limit in some areas and changing school timing.

Dense to very dense fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi, for the third morning on the trot on Wednesday, lowering visibility to 50 metres in the city and affecting road traffic and train movement.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to five degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days in Delhi.