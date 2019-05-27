New Delhi: Jharkhand state Congress Committee president Ajoy Kumar resigned from his post on Monday as his party managed only one seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Party representative from the state, Ajoy Kumar held himself responsible for the party’s bleak performance in the state. As a result, he offered his resignation to the party, however, the party has not accepted his resignation yet.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Ajoy Kumar offers to resign from his post after the party won only one parliamentary seat in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NPS0xh6uPd — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all votes in Jharkhand, gaining a landslide of 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bagged one seat.

Across all states, the Congress could bag only 52 seats out of the total 542. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had also offered his resignation during a meeting of the party’s decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi. However, the committee unanimously declined his resignation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik resigned owing to the party’s poor performance in the state. the Congress’ representative in Karnataka also put in his papers taking responsibility for the party’s slack in the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan also resigned from his position.

After the series of resignations, the party is now looking to reshuffle its members and rebuild it for the forthcoming elections.