New Delhi: On a day over 20 migrants, on their way from Rajasthan to Bihar and Jharkhand, were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, six migrant workers were killed in Madhya Pradesh too, after their truck overturned in Banda in Sagar district. Also Read - Auraiya Accident: PM Condoles Death of 24 Migrants, Says Govt Engaged in Providing Relief

They were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. Also Read - 24 Migrants Killed as Truck Collides With Another in UP's Auraiya, Over 30 Injured; CM Yogi Orders Probe

Four women and two men lost their lives in this accident, while 16 others sustained injuries.

#UPDATE Four women & two men have died in the road accident near Banda in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. 16 injured are undergoing treatment at Banda community health center: Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi https://t.co/Rey1ZGMCvZ pic.twitter.com/TIiieT2Xd5 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Following the accident, senior officials from Sagar and Chhhatarur districts arrived at the spot and helped the injured. The injured were rushed to Banda Primary Health Centre in Sagar district.

The cause of the accident is, however, yet to be ascertained.

Earlier today, 24 migrant workers were killed and 30 more were injured when the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The incident took place at around 3:30 AM on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident, tweeting: “I am deeply hurt by the tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. Government is taking all relief measures. I express my condolence to the families of the those who died in the accident and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, meanwhile, ordered suspension of two Station House Officers (SHO) in connection with the incident. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who are dead while Rs 50,000 for injured has also been announced.