New Delhi: A day after making a landmark win in the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday revealed its plans for West Bengal which is all set to go to poll in April-May next year.

Giving a slight hit about the party's plan, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the saffron party will target West Bengal where it has set a target of winning more than 200 out of the total 294 seats in the state elections.

As per the updates from the Election Commission, the NDA on Tuesday won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The BJP with its score of 74 seats has emerged as the party to have won the second highest number of seats after Lalu Prasad's RJD. The saffron party's tally is much higher than that of its ally – the JD(U) which won 43 seats.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s in-charge of Bengal, further said that the saffron party will now shift its focus to politically crucial West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha – two more than Bihar.

PM Modi hints at West Bengal

While addressing BJP workers at Delhi earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on ruling TMC in West Bengal and said those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to “murdering” its workers to achieve their goals.

“Maut ka khel” (killing game) cannot get you votes, PM Modi said, adding, in some parts of the country, they think they can realise their goals by killing BJP workers.

As per updates, the saffron party, which has made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seat – four less than ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, was waiting for the Bihar election results before mounting its “final assault” on the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

The BJP believes that not just Bihar assembly poll results, but the collective victories in several by-polls across the country show that people have faith in the party.

Feeling more confident about West Bengal, Vijayvargiya asserted that West Bengal is well prepared for a change and the BJP has to ensure that the anger against the TMC government is channelised.

What Amit Shah said about west Bengal?

Apart from Vijayvargiya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his last visit to the state had said that West Bengal is the “prime focus state” for the party and it will “fight and win it with a massive mandate”.

Several state BJP leaders said the party will take a cue from the Bihar poll results and “re-strategise” its campaign issues for the West Bengal elections.

To corner TMC, the BJP has been so far stressing on its alleged misrule, law and order issues, violence, corruption and the state administration’s handling of the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal.

However, the TMC, on the other hand, mocked the saffron party’s target of winning more than 200 seats in the state. “As far as coming to power in West Bengal is concerned, the BJP is still living in a fool’s paradise. Its candidates will lose deposits in most of the seats,” TMC MP and spokesperson Saugato Roy said.