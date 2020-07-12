New Delhi: After the gangster Vikas Dubey episode, Mayawati on Sunday said that the entire community (Brahmins) should not be harassed or put in the dock as a punishment for the crimes committed by a person. She said the government should act on the basis of facts to restore people’s faith, adding that it should be “honest and impartial”, only then the state will “become crime-free”. Also Read - 'Goondaraj in UP': Opposition Targets Yogi Government After 8 Policemen Killed in Kanpur

"The BSP believes that the entire community should not be harassed or put in the dock as a punishment for the crimes committed by a person," Mayawati said, adding that the Kanpur police should try to remove the fear among the community over the issue.

In a series of tweets, the BSP leader also cautioned the state government against "indulging in politics" over the issue and refrain from doing anything due to which the Brahmins feel "unsafe or terrorised".