New Delhi: More than a month after 11 people lost their lives and thousands were affected in a styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday witnessed yet another gas leak-this time in Kurnool district-with at least one person confirmed dead. Also Read - Elderly Andhra Woman Arrested For Questioning Govt Over Vizag Gas Leak, Twitter Says 'Democracy At Stake'

The incident took place after a gas leak was reported from a factory in the outskirts of Kurnool district’s Nandyal town. The gas was later identified as Ammonia, which, officials of the state pollution control board (APPCB), who arrived at the spot, said is used as a chilling agent in carbon dioxide bottling. Also Read - Ensure Utmost Safety: After Vizag Gas Leak Mishap, Centre Issues Guidelines For Resuming Manufacturing Operations

A total of four persons were present at the time of the mishap. While one of them-the general manager of the factory-died at the spot, three others were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be ‘stable’.

The factory is owned by SPY Agro Industries Limited.

As per the APPCB officials, the incident took place today morning when a pipeline burst while being reset for an operation. There had also been an issue with the maintenance of pipelines, the repair work for which had taken place the previous night.

The officials, however, also clarified that there had been no impact of the gas leak outside the factory.