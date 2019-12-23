New Delhi: After West Bengal and Telangana, the latest to oppose the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is Maharashtra. Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday made it clear that the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented in the state.

“In Maharashtra, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC will not be implemented,” Thorat said this at the Congress’ ‘Satyagraha for Unity’ protest at Rajghat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday while meeting a delegation of Muslim leaders in Mumbai said not a single member of the community should be afraid of the CAA in the state. He was saying in an indirect reference that the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented in the state.

Prior to this, Telangana Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday made it clear that his government will not implement the NRC in the state. He said his government will stand in support of minorities and will not implement NRC in the state.

Prior to Reddy, a number of Chief Ministers have made it clear that the NRC will not be implemented in their states. Such cheif ministers include Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.

The final list of NRC, which was released for Assam recently, excluded nearly 19,06,657 people who did not submit their claims. On the other hand, the CAA, which was opposed by all across the country, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.