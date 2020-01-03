New Delhi: After West Bengal, tableau proposals of Bihar and Maharashtra for the Republic Day parade have failed to find favour from the Centre, reports on Friday stated.

This means that Bihar and Maharashtra will not be represented in the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

The rejection of tableaus of these states did not go down with many leaders, with many smelling political vendetta at play.

In Bihar, the opposition RJD took a potshot at the NDA government at the Centre for “humiliating” the people of Bihar by dismissing its tableau.

“They (NDA government at the Centre) earlier shot down Bihar’s demand for special status and has now rejected a proposal to showcase its scheme through a tableau on the Republic Day…. This is the truth of the ”double-engine” government trumpeted by the BJP,” RJD spokesman Mritunjan Tiwari said.

In Maharashtra, NCP leader Supriya Sule said in a tweet, “The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states, but the government is acting aggressively and is treating the oppressive states with discrimination.”

Prior to this, the West Bengal government’s tableau proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting.

Notably, the defence ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments, a report by news agency PTI had said. “Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings,” a statement by the ministry said.

Following the Maharashtra elections, ties between the pre-poll allies BJP and Shiv Sena got severed owing to disagreement over power-sharing in the state. This prompted the Shiv Sena to forge an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and form a government in the state. Later, during the passage of CAB in Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena voted in its favour. However, it made a tactical walkout from the Rajya Sabha when the bill was taken up for passage in the Upper House.

In Bihar, JD(U)’s top leadership has kept mum on its stand on the CAA, however, its Vice President Prashant Kishor has raised his voice against the Act, putting its ally BJP at unease.