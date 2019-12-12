New Delhi: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the latest to join the bandwagon of Chief Ministers to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who on Thursday stated that his state will not implement it. He also termed the Bill a direct assault on India’s secular character.

“Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) a direct assault on India’s secular character, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said his government would not allow the legislation to be implemented in his state,” the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.