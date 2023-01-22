Home

News

India

After ‘Who is SRK’ Remark, Shah Rukh Khan Dials Assam CM Ahead Of ‘Pathaan’ Release, Expresses Concern

After ‘Who is SRK’ Remark, Shah Rukh Khan Dials Assam CM Ahead Of ‘Pathaan’ Release, Expresses Concern

CM Himanta took to Twitter to say that he has assured SRK that there will not be any untoward incident during the screening of his film and his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

After 'Who is SRK' Remark, Shah Rukh Khan Dials Assam CM Ahead Of 'Pathaan' Release, Expresses Concern

Guwahati: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuked the Bollywood badshah saying, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan?”, the star actor called up the chief minister expressing concern about an incident in Guwahati during a screening of his film. Taking to his twitter handle, Himanta said that he has assured Khan that there will not be any untoward incident during the screening of his film and his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law and order. We will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted Sunday morning.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

On Friday some Bajrang Dal activists had stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city where Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukon starrer Pathaan is slated to be screened. The right-wing activists reportedly tore down posters of the film and burnt them.

Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Asks Assam CM Himanta

”Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or His film Pathaan”, was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s curt answer to queries about the protests by Bajrang Dal in connection to the release of the film.

“Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.”

“Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,” he said.

ollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film ‘Dr Bezbarua – Part 2’, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. ”People should see it.”

‘Pathaan’, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.