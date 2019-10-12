New Delhi: With just 11 days left for the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council election, the state administration on Saturday released a statement, saying over 1065 candidates are in the fray for the polls.

“After the final withdrawal of nomination papers, 1,065 candidates are in the fray for the elections of Chairpersons for the Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on 24th of October, 2019,” the state administration said in a release.

Government of Jammu & Kashmir: After the final withdrawal of nomination papers, 1065 candidates are in fray for the elections of Chairpersons for the Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on 24th of October, 2019. (1/3) — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

The elections will be held in 310 blocks out of 316 blocks in the valley state and 172 out of 316 seats are reserved for SC, ST and women.

The release further stated that a total 1,092 nominations were found eligible after scrutiny and withdrawal, out of which 27 candidates were elected unopposed as chairpersons.

As per the release, there are 26,629 electors, of which 8,313 are females and 18316 are males for all 316 blocks across 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “The ballot boxes would be used during the elections of the BDCs as election shall be held through secret ballot,” the release stated.

The development comes as the last date for withdrawal of nomination was October 11. On Friday, Poonch District Election Officer Rahul Yadav had said that a total of 61 candidates will contest the local body polls in the Poonch district. He also said that a total of 31 candidates out of 92 have withdrawn their nominations.

“A total of 61 candidates will contest the upcoming Block Development Councils (BDC) elections in Poonch. A total of 31 candidates withdrew their nomination, out of 92 candidates,” Poonch District Election Officer Rahul Yadav said.

Prior to this, the Congress had announced to boycott the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council polls, saying the Election Commission did not consult all parties. It also said that many of its party leaders are also under detention.

“We’ve come to realise that these elections (Block Development Council elections) are being held to facilitate only one party – ruling party. Our leaders are under detention. We have no other option but to announce that we are boycotting the election,” Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar had earlier announced that the J-K BDC polls will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will also take place on the same day.