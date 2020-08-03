New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for coronavirus, ‘is doing well and is clinically stable’, the hospital, where he was admitted last night after testing positive for the infection, has said. Also Read - Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalised

The hospital further said that he will be monitored closely by a team of its doctors.

Later, in an update, it announced that his daughter, too, had tested positive.

“Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team”, Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team: Manipal Hospital

“Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s daughter has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to the hospital”, the hospital announced in an updated statement later.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for #COVID19. She has been admitted to the hospital: Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine”, the senior BJP leader had tweeted last night, while announcing that he had contracted the infection.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine" — B.S. Yediyurappa

Notably, Yediyurappa’s announcement of testing positive for coronavirus came on a day several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, tested positive for it. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, too, announced that he had tested positive while earlier in the day UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the disease.

Also on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Govrnor Banwarilal Purohit’s test result for the infection came positive.

Yediyurappa’s Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also from the BJP, is already undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.