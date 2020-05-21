New Delhi: As the super cyclone ‘Amphan’ ravaged West Bengal Wednesday evening, video clips from Kolkata painted a dismal picture with trees seen lying uprooted on the roads. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. According to another video clip, which was shared on social media, an under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in the air. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: Over 1.4 mn People Evacuated in Bangladesh

According to reports, almost the entire city plunged had into the darkness as electric supply either got snapped due to rain and wind or was suspended as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Cyclone 'Amphan' Batters West Bengal, Odisha; 5500 Houses Damaged; 3 Dead; Over 6.58 Lakh Evacuated | Key Points

Further, Alipore area in central Kolkata recorded a massive 222 mm of rainfall and Dumdum 194 mm between 8 AM and 8:30 PM. Even when the rain stopped in most parts of Kolkata after 9 pm, high-velocity winds continued to sweep the metropolis and its satellite towns. Also Read - Pictures, Videos Flood Social Media as Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall And Wreaks Havoc in Bengal And Odisha

Reports coming from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore said roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles got twisted and hundreds of trees were broken and uprooted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the enormity of the devastation will become clearer by Thursday when the storm will have passed over the state.

Notably, over 5 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal as precautionary measure ahead of the cyclone landfall. .

Soon after making landfall, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan with winds of up to 190 kmph rampaged through the coastal state of Odisha and West Bengal Wednesday evening. Dumping heavy rain and swamping homes and farmlands across two states, the cyclone left at least three people dead in West Bengal.