The new LG will be going to Kashmir today, reports said. “It is a big responsibility,” Sinha said.

GC Murmu tendered his resignation on August 5. Reports said he is a frontrunner for the top post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, which will be vacant as Rajiv Mehrishi will be retiring this week.

A three-time BJP MP from Ghazipur, Sinha has been in the Union Cabinet till 2019. He, however, has no J&K connection. The UP-based politician started his political leader as a student leader at the Benaras Hindu University from where he completed his B.Tech and M. tech degrees in civil engineering. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and repeated the term in 1999. Sinha has been a member of the BJP national council from 1989 to 1996.