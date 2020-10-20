New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly rejecting the contentious three new farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-led Centre. Also Read - Punjab: AAP MLAs Spend Night in Assembly Premises Over Agriculture Law

The chief minister also introduced three bills the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 to counter the Centre’s farm laws. Also Read - Schools Reopen in These States From Today; Number of Hours, Students Restricted | Check Guidelines

Addressing the members of the House, Singh lambasted the Centre, saying that agriculture is a state subject but the government ignored it. Also Read - Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh Who Fought Militancy in Punjab Shot Dead, CM Sets up SIT

“I find it very strange what the government of India wants to do. 3 farm legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers and landless workers, and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, and Western UP”, said Singh.

He added, “The draft resolution states that Farm laws are against the constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject & these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions & powers of states, as enshrined in the constitution.”