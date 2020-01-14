New Delhi: The Centre on Monday slammed the opposition’s resolution over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad even taking a jibe at the opposition ‘unity’ as six parties, including Congress allies DMK and the Shiv Sena, gave the meeting a miss.

As many as 20 opposition parties, including and led by the Congress, met yesterday to discuss the current political scenario in the country. Besides the DMK and the Sena, other parties to give the meeting a miss were the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

The joint resolution adopted by the attendees slammed the CAA-NRC-National Population Register (NPR) combine. It also demanded the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR. Additionally, it called upon all Chief Ministers who have announced that their states won’t implement the NRC, should also stop all-NPR related work, which, it said would lead to a nationwide-NRC.

Speaking hours after the opposition meet, Prasad, the Union Law and IT Minister, said, ” The resolution is not in national or security interest, neither in the interest of persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. The opposition is needlessly attacking the Modi government.”

The minister further remarked that the resolution would definitely make Pakistan ‘happy.’ “The CAA is a chance to expose the barbaric treatment of minorities in Pakistan. This resolution is also against the minorities who fled their countries to escape persecution,” he said.

Taking a jibe over key parties missing the meeting, Prasad remarked, “The opposition unity stands exposed as major parties kept away from the meet.”

Accusing Congress to stoop to any level to insult PM Narendra Modi, the Union Minister also alleged that the party was behind violent anti-CAA protests in some parts of the country.