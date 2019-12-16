New Delhi: In an act of solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests amid heavy security deployed at the Arts Faculty.

A PTI report says that English department students of the university had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia, but their request could not be considered since it was late. Students of political science department also boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.

However, a source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end, a decision on their postponement was not possible.

Meanwhile, Delhi University students have alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students.

On Sunday night, Jamia Millia Islamia, became the epicentre of Delhi Police’s crackdown against Citizenship Act protesters, following which students from universities across the country have launched agitations against the authorities.

Protests broke out in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Puducherry, Lucknow and Jadavpur as students came out on streets, holding candle-light marches to protest against police aggression on Jamia students that has left more than 125 students of the central university injured.

Students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences have also decided to boycott the Monday classes.

The protests have turned into a riot-like situation across various parts of the country over the Centre’s decision on December 9 to pass the controversial legislation granting non-Muslim citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to becme Indian citizens.