New Delhi: India made a strong demarche with the Pakistan High Commission, yesterday, condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces that led to the death of a 15-day-old baby.

Ministry of External Affairs, in a letter to Pakistan High Commission in India, condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces.

“Government of India deplores and condemns in the strongest terms such deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the letter read.

“Pakistani authorities are called up to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instructs its forces to desist from such acts immediately,” said MEA through the letter.

On Sunday, three civilians, Mohammad Arif (40), Fatima Jan (35) and her two-week-old son, were injured when they were hit by splinters from mortar shells in Shahpur sector. Later, the infant succumbed to his injuries.

The Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on some forward posts and villages in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 PM on Sunday.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control in Shahpur & Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 pm, today. pic.twitter.com/AJrCmR408d — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

“At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The shelling continued yesterday and an Army jawan was killed during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of the state. Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in the retaliatory action by the Army.

The jawan who lost life in the ceasefire violation was Naik Krishan Lal, 34, a resident of Ghagriya village, Akhnoor.