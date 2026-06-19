Agartala-bound IndiGo flight hit by lightning at Kolkata Airport; passengers deboarded

An IndiGo aircraft suffered a lightning strike at the Kolkata airport on Friday morning and all are safe, according to sources. Two IndiGo ground staff members were reportedly struck by lightning and had to be taken for medical treatment.

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An IndiGo flight has been hit by a lightning strike. File image/PTI

An IndiGo aircraft suffered a lightning strike at the Kolkata airport on Friday morning and all are safe, according to sources. However, the aircraft was parked at the time the incident took place.

The aircraft, which was to operate flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala, has been grounded due to the incident, the sources said. The sources told PTI that two ground staff of the airline who were reportedly affected by the lightning were given medical treatment and are now in stable condition.

IndiGo declined to comment. There were over 140 people, including the operating crew, in the A320neo aircraft. The plane has been grounded and the passengers were flown to Agartala in another aircraft, the sources said. The sources also said the boarding had been complete when the lightning strike happened, following which the aircraft’s power system went off.

Also Read: Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight receives bomb threat written on tissue paper inside aircraft’s lavatory

No passengers were injured in the incident. However, IndiGo reported that two ground personnel were mildly affected and were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. The airline said the two staff members were later declared fit and normal by medical authorities.

Further details regarding the extent of damage to the aircraft, if any, were not immediately available.

Kolkata weather

Heavy rain lashed several areas of the city on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls during the morning rush. The downpour offered respite from the muggy weather but created difficulties for commuters in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

Also Read: Watch: IndiGo stepladder crashes into Air India aircraft, 3 Air India planes hit by ground equipment at IGI Airport

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers across Kolkata and all districts of South Bengal over the coming week. Rain is likely at most places on Friday and Saturday, with widespread showers expected to continue in several districts throughout the week.

The weather office has also issued a warning for thunderstorms in Kolkata and nearby districts over the next few days, with lightning and gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 40–50 kmph.

With inputs from PTI