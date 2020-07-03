New Delhi: In a development that took everyone by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ladakh on an announced visit, to take stock of situation The visit of the Prime Minister, who was accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was originally scheduled to visit today, postponed it at the last-minute on Thursday evening. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, India Raises 'Strong Concerns' Against Pak Forces Trying to Infiltrate Border

Addressing the soldiers before leaving for Delhi, where, later this evening he will chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, PM Modi hailed their valour, remarking that with their bravery, they had sent a message to the world about India’s strength, adding that ‘the courage of the soldiers is higher than the heights they are posted on right now’. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff LIVE: 'Committed to Making India Atmanirbhar And Strong,' PM Concludes His Address

“I once again pay my tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley,” PM Modi said. Talking about the Leh-based 14 Corps, which directly oversees the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, he said, “Your bravery will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are being told in households across the country”. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Amid Tensions With China, CDS General Bipin Rawat to Visit Leh Today

“Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury,” he further remarked, in reference to the 14 Corps’ nickname ‘Fire and Fury’.

He further talked about how bravery was a pre-requisite for peace, remarking that ‘those who are weak, can never initiate world peace’. Giving example of Lord Krishna, he said, “We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra'”.

#WATCH We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra': PM Modi in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/lAqCjeXpqv — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Taking a jibe at China, which currently finds itself in several territorial disputes-all of which were initiated by it-PM Modi said,”Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back”.

He also emphasised on how India had increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times and also hailed the women soldiers.

PM Modi concluded his address by vowing to make an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and stronger India.