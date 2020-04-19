New Delhi: Aggressive and timely actions taken by India to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus are the reason behind fewer COVID-19 cases in the country, claimed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, World Health Organization (WHO). Also Read - 'Many Countries Likely to Follow Suit', Says WHO After China Revises COVID-19 Casulaties

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the WHO regional director asserted that India should lift the lockdown gradually after fulfilling some criteria–controlling the spread, minimising outbreak risks, implementing preventive measures, improving health care system, educating and empowering communities.

When asked if warm and humid weather could slow COVID-19 transmission, the WHO regional director said that there is no evidence yet that the virus would not survive in high temperature.

Earlier on Tuesday, when PM Modi had announced extension of the lockdown, WHO had lauded India stating that a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread.

On April 14, PM Modi while addressing the nation had said that the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.