New Delhi: With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in danger of having to quit office by May 28, a delegation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Tuesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting him to nominate the CM as a Member of the state Legislative Council (MLC). Also Read - 'Unelected' Uddhav: Maharashtra to Send Second Recommendation to Governor to Appoint CM as MLC

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today to discuss and request him to consider yesterday's cabinet proposal for the nomination of CM Uddhav Thackeray in the state's Legislative Council. pic.twitter.com/CHnGJUA8n8 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The development comes a day after the state cabinet, under deputy CM Ajit Pawar, unanimously decided to send the Governor a recommendation in this regard.

An earlier recommendation, sent on April 9, is yet to be responded to by the Governor.

Notably, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, is facing a constitutional crisis due to a rule mandated by the Constitution which states that a person, who is neither a member of the state Legislative Council nor Legislative Assembly, can be a minister, including Chief Minister, only for a duration of six months.

If after this duration, he still does not become an MLC or Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), he will have to quit office.

CM and Shiv Sena chief Thackeray, notably, has not contested any election thus far. He took oath as Maharashtra CM on November 28 last year, as the leader of the coalition MVA government, which also comprises the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On May 28, he will complete still six months as CM and if still a non-member, will have to resign.

Elections for nine MLC vacancies were to take place on March 26 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This left Uddhav with the last option of being nominated by the Governor, who has the power to send two persons to the Legislative Council.

These two seats are currently vacant as the two NCP legislators, who held these seats, joined the BJP before last year’s Assembly polls.

Their term will come to an end on June 6.