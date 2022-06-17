Section 144 In Gurugram: In the wake of ongoing protests against the Centre’s Agnipath protest, section 144 has been imposed in Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday. The authorities have imposed a complete ban on the gathering of four or more people to avoid any untoward incident. The deployment of police has been increased at major intersections in the city.Also Read - Bihar Agnipath Scheme Protest: East Central Railway Issues Helpline Numbers. Check Here

Haryana | Prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than 4 persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators: Gurugram DM#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, situation turned ugly in Palwal, following which police had to fire in the air to disperse hundreds of violent protestors demonstrating against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the army.

Five police vehicles were torched, several buses were damaged in stone-pelting and National Highway 19 was blocked. Protestors pelted stones at the house and office of the Deputy Commissioner. Police resorted to a lathicharge and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Reports say that Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Khatana got injured. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Similarly, the situation was tense in Rewari as well as youths blocked the road outside a bus stand and pelted stones at the police, which in turn resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.