New Delhi: Not willing to give up so easily, the farmers are planning to hold another demonstration outside the Parliament on July 22. Giving further details, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers' protest will continue as the Centre is not willing for talks.

“The farmers protest will continue. Centre is not willing for talks. We will go to Delhi on July 22 and sit outside the Parliament. 200 people will go everyday,” Tikait said. Also Read - Farm Laws Stir: Farmers To Protest Outside Parliament Throughout Monsoon Session

On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday said that the farmers from different parts of Punjab have started their journeys towards Delhi to take part in planned protests outside the Parliament House during the monsoon session.

“We already announced plans to stage protests during the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 22. Dozens of caravans from different districts including Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Barnala, Ropar, Fazilka and Faridkot have left already started for Singhu and Tikri Borders,” the SKM said.

The SKM also reiterated its intention of sending a warning letter to the opposition parties by July 17 to raise their voice in Parliament for the rights of the farmers.

“Then, every day during the monsoon session of Parliament from July 22 till the end of the session, five members from each farmers’ organisation, totalling at least 200 farmers, will protest outside Parliament,” the SKM said.

The government, which has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms, has offered to bring amendments but has ruled out their scrapping.