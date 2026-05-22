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Agni-1 ballistic missile test-launched successfully; equipped with various advanced features and range of 2,000 km

Agni-1 ballistic missile test-launched successfully; equipped with various advanced features and range of 2,000 km

The Agni-1 is a next-generation short-range ballistic missile which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

(Image: IANS)

New Delhi: ‘Agni-1’, the short-range ballistic missile, was successfully test-launched from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday, 21 May. This information was given by the Ministry of Defence.

According to an official statement, the launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

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DRDO-SFC Collaboration

On September 24, 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the successful launch of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, under a full operational scenario.

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2000 Km Range

The Agni-1 is a next-generation short-range ballistic missile which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

First-of-its-kind Launch

The first-of-its-kind launch was carried out from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher having the capability to move on the rail network without any preconditions, said an official statement.

Features

It provides for cross-country mobility and has the capability to launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility. It is self-sustained and is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

‘A Textbook Launch’

The Missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations, and it was a textbook launch meeting all mission objectives. This successful launch would enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services. The launch was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and Officers of the Strategic Forces Command.

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The Road Mobile Agni-P has already been inducted into service after a series of successful flight trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile and stated that this flight test has put India in the group of select nations which have developed a canisterised launch system from the rail network.

(With IANS inputs)

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