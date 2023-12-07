By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Agni 1: India Successfully Conducts Training Launch of Short-range Ballistic Missile
India on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.
Balasore: India on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said. “Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters,” said the official.
Trending Now
The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base. The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear delivery options.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.