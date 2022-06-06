New Delhi: India on Monday successfully test fired a nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile, which can strike targets 4,000 km away, from Odisha’s APJ Abdul Kalam Island. According to the Defence Ministry, the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.Also Read - Russian official: Another nuclear pact with US in trouble

“The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability,” Defence Ministry said. Also Read - Japan shows video of alleged radar lock-on by SKorea warship

Notably, Agni-1 to 5 missiles are designed & developed by DRDO and inducted into Services to act as deterrence & meet the country’s security requirements. Also Read - Turkey ammunition depot blast killed 7 soldiers, wounded 25

To recall, the two previous successful launches of the long-range surface to surface ballistic missile happened in January 2017 and December 2018. The tests provided the reliability and efficacy of the weapon system. Over the last ten years, there have been eight such tests.