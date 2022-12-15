India Successfully Conducts Trial of Nuclear-capable Agni V Missile

India conducts successful night trial of nuclear-capable Agni V ballistic missile that can strike targets beyond 5,000 km

New Delhi: India on Thursday conducted a successful night trial of nuclear-capable Agni V ballistic missile that can strike targets beyond 5,000 km. According to news agency ANI quoting sources, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before.

The intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile was fired from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. Interestingly, the test trials come amid recent border tensions with China, wherein Indian troops clashed with Chinese counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Agni-V project is aimed at boosting India’s nuclear deterrence against China which is known to have missiles like Dongfeng-41 having ranges between 12,000-15,000 km.

Breaking- India carried out much awaited night trials of Agni V missile today frm Odisha coast.

Aftr reducing the weight of missile & few more changes, trial has proved the capabilities to enhance its range.

Agni V can reach entire #China & Korean Peninsula & carries 2-10 MIRVs. pic.twitter.com/N1nFygFlOk — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) December 15, 2022

India successfully conducts Agni V InterContinental ballistic missile test. #Agni5 pic.twitter.com/f4N6GJ4S2D — Harsha 🇮🇳 (@harshaveri) December 15, 2022

Agni-V can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is no official word on the night trials of the missile.

The people cited above said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon.

India carried out a similar test of the missile in October last year as well. The successful test firing of the missile paves way for its induction into the Strategic Forces Command that takes care of India’s strategic assets, the people cited above said.

The missile has a very high degree of accuracy to hit targets. It has a height of 17 metres and it is capable of carrying a 1.5-tonne warhead. In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India’s military capabilities.

Following the test, the defence ministry had said that it reaffirmed India’s policy of having a ‘credible minimum deterrence capability.”