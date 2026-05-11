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Rules of Green Tribunal to be strictly followed, will start delayed metro projects: Agnimitra Paul

Rules of Green Tribunal to be strictly followed, will start delayed metro projects: Agnimitra Paul

Regarding the Department of Women and Child Development, she said that the safety and empowerment of women is their priority.

(Photo: IANS Video Grab)

New Delhi: Minister Agnimitra Paul held the first review meeting with officials at Nagarayan Bhavan on Monday after taking charge of the departments in the West Bengal government. After assuming office, she had a detailed discussion about departmental priorities and upcoming plans.

‘Important Departments Have Been Assigned’

In an exclusive conversation with news agency IANS after the review meeting, Agnimitra Paul said that important departments like the women and child welfare department and municipal affairs have been assigned. This is a huge undertaking and there is a need for extensive work in these areas. She said that important issues like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, sanitation, and house-to-house water supply come under her department. Wherever metro projects are stalled, it will be our priority to restart them.

Special Focus On Women

The minister said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, special attention will be given to cleaning cities and improving basic facilities. Also, women police battalion, reservation in state jobs, new employment and self-employment opportunities will be worked for the safety and empowerment of women. Regarding the development of the river Ganga, she said that the expected work has not been done so far, while there was a lot of potential for it. She said that the banks of the Ganga will be properly developed. Also, the construction of new cities, especially the plan to develop four new cities in North Bengal, is also under our department.

Rules Of Green Tribunal Will Be Strictly Followed

Expressing concern over the trend of illegal construction and decommissioning of water bodies, Agnimitra Paul said that such activities increased during the previous government, but now the rules of the Green Tribunal will be strictly followed, and environmental protection will be given priority. Our goal is to make all cities, including Kolkata, beautiful and orderly.

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Regarding the Department of Women and Child Development, she said that the safety and empowerment of women is their priority. She said that under the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana, an assistance of Rs 3 thousand will be sent directly to their bank accounts through DBT. The Chief Minister has directed to implement it from June 1. She also clarified that the list of beneficiaries will be verified. Those whose names are removed during SIR or who are not eligible will not get the benefit of the scheme. Only eligible citizens will be given the benefits of the schemes.

(With IANS inputs)

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