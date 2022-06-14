Agnipath Scheme: In a bid to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill, a new scheme called ‘Agnipath’ was unveiled for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis. The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called “Agniveer”. Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.Also Read - Aisa Hoga Bharat Ka Agniveer: Here's How India's Future-Ready Armed Soldiers Would Look | PHOTOS

Agnipath Scheme: Eligibility

Agnipath Scheme: What Will Be Agniveer’s Salary?

Agniveers will get an attractive salary package.

Once an Agniveer will complete 4 years in service, they will be paid one time one time ‘SevaNidhi’ package.

Seva nidhi will comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest as indicated below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to corpus fund by GoI All figures in Rs (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25580 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 Total contribution in Agniveer Corpus Fund after four years Rs 5.02 Lakh Rs 5.02 Lakh Exit After 4 Year Rs 11.71 Lakh as SevaNidhi Package (Including, interest accumulated on the above amount as per the applicable interest rates would also be paid)

Agnipath Scheme: Death, Disability Compensation

Agnipath Schme: Financial Package, Allowances

The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.