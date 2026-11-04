Major Agnipath scheme overhaul: Agniveers to get two-year extension after 4 years, announces CDS

General NS Raja Subramani, the Chief of Defence Staff, said no Agniveer will be shut out of the chance to continue serving: all of them will get an opportunity to extend their engagement in the armed forces.

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CDS said that 75 per cent of Agniveers who had to exit will now be given an additional two-year engagement period. ANI

The government announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Addressing the media, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani informed that under the scheme, 75 per cent of Agniveers who had to exit will now be given an additional two-year engagement period, after which the willing Agniveers can enrol in the Armed Forces.

CDS Gen Subramani said, “Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our ‘Agniveers’. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Army. As you are aware, the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At that time, it was stated that there would be continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure.”

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“Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performance. As you know, 25 per cent of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit.

Previously, the provision was for 75 per cent of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme,” he announced the Cabinet decision.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services. The scheme was introduced by the Union Cabinet in 2022 for enrolling ‘Agniveers’ in the Armed Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years.

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The decision comes amid the criticism of the shorter period of engagement, which also led to many states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and others providing reservations for Agniveers in police and other services. The scheme was introduced to provide opportunity to the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building and Armed Forces profile to be youthful and dynamic.