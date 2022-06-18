New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing violent protests across the country against the centre’s Agniveer scheme, several trains have been cancelled on Saturday. “Due to ongoing agitation against Agnipath Scheme in East Central Railway jurisdiction, eight more trains including six originating from different cities of West Bengal and two originating from cities in Bihar have been cancelled today, June 18″, news agency ANI reported quoting CPRO, Eastern Railway as saying. The cancelled trains include Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express, Howrah – Jaynagar Express, Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express among others.Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today Updates: Bus, Truck Set on Fire in Jehanabad; Security Forces Deployed at Crucial Spots

Take a look at Full List of Cancelled Trains Here

1. 12019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Also Read - Amid Ongoing Protest, Centre Announces 10% Reservation For 'Agniveers' in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

2. 22387 Howrah – Dhanbad Black Diamond Express Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today Against Agnipath Scheme. Here's What Will Remain Open, Closed

3.12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

4.15235 Howrah – Darbhanga Express

5.13031 Howrah – Jaynagar Express

6. 13545 Asansol – Gaya MEMU Express

7. 13553 Asansol – Varanasi MEMU Express

8. 13151 Kolkata – Jammu Tawi Express

9. 12369 Howrah – Dehradun Kumbha Express

10. 12023 Howrah – Patna Jan Shatabdi Express

11. 13241 Banka – Rajendranagar Intercity Express

12. 14003 Malda Town – New Delhi Express

13. 22405 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath.

Here’s how to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

A step-by-step guide to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.