New Delhi: Even as protests against Agnipath scheme spread across the country, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the stir and called for the Army recruitment process to be withdrawn. In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha urged the government to rollback the Agnipath scheme. The AAP leader also highlighted five reasons why Centre’s Agnipath scheme should be revoked.Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: What Are Protesters Demanding | 5 Points

“This recent modification to the basic structure of the Army has justifiably caused great anguish among potential recruits from across the country,” the AAP leader said in the letter.

5 reasons by AAP on why Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn

Firstly, we need jawans with peace of mind and job security. The Union government has failed to comprehend that a jawan supports not only himself but his family, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said in his letter to Rajnath Singh Secondly, the scheme has overlooked issues of inadequate skilling, he added. Thirdly, Chadha said that the Union government’s financial obligations towards the defence pension bill should not be offset by sacrificing the job security of our jawans. Fourthly, the scheme negates regimental honour and erodes the quality of our troops, Chadha said. Fifth, such experiments should not be imposed en masse. This scheme has been implemented without running any pilot schemes, Chadha said in the letter.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha also said that the “hopes and dreams of many young aspirants have been stifled by the controversial ‘contractualization’ of the armed forces”. “Within the past two days, we have witnessed with great despair insufficient attempts at last-minute tinkering by the Union government such as increasing the age limit,” he said.