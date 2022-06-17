Agnipath protests: The Haryana government on Friday (June 17) ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the wake of protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme. As per the order, the restrictions will be enforced for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow) in view of potential law and order situation.Also Read - The Burning Train: How 40 Passengers Were Rescued In Violence-Hit Secunderabad Amid Agnipath Protest

Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services in view of potential law and order situation in the wake of new army recruitment policy. Order shall be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/eoMsa9HQgx — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Also Read - Agnipath Protests: 9 Trains Cancelled, 9 Short-Terminated Due To Agitation In West Bengal | Details Here

Earlier yesterday, the Haryana government had issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services and all SMS services (including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in Palwal district of Haryana. Also Read - Agnipath Protesters in Bihar Target BJP Leaders' Properties; Attack Houses of Party Chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Other MLAs

The protests against the Agnipath scheme continued for a third day on Friday, with agitators targeting the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Dr Sanjay Jaiwwal.

Railway services were disrupted across the country as protesters blocked tracks and set train coaches ablaze in several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. Anticipating violence in the state, the Haryana government has suspended internet services in Faridabad district’s Ballabgarh, whereas prohibitory orders under Section 144, restricting gathering of more than four persons, have been imposed in Gurgaon, the police said.

In Telangana, one protester lost his life while several others were injured after shots were fired at a mob at Secunderabad railway station as protests against the Agnipath scheme escalated into large-scale violence and arson.