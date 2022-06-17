Agnipath Protests: Due to the ongoing protests over the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Railways have cancelled many trains including Mail Express trains and passenger trains.Also Read - Karnataka to Recruit 'Agniveers' Into State Police, Says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Amid Agnipath Protests

"Due to agitation, 94 Mail Express trains and 140 passenger trains were cancelled; 65 Mail Express and 30 Passenger Trains were partially cancelled; 11 Mail Express trains were diverted. Total 340 trains were affected," said Indian Railways.

Over 300 trains have been affected and more than 200 cancelled so far due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services, the Railways said on Friday, adding that 94 mail and express trains and 140 passenger trains have been cancelled due to the protests, while 65 mail and express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled.

11 mail and express trains have been diverted while the total number of trains affected so far stands at 340, said an official.

The worst-hit East Central Railways — covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh which have witnessed widespread protests — has decided to ”monitor” the operations of some trains due to the agitations.

The officials said they are keeping an eye on train movement and will decide on their operation as the situation evolves. The trains being monitored are: 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express 12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Express 18622 Ranchi-Patna Patliputra Express 18182 Danapur-Tata Express 22387 Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express 13512 Asansol-Tata Express 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah Express 13409 Malda Town-Kiul Express Under the ECR, the 12335 Malda Town-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the Howrah- New Delhi Duronto Express have been cancelled, officials said.

(With agency inputs)