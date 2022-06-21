Agnipath protests LIVE Updates: More protests were witnessed across states against Centre’s Agnipath scheme as rail and road traffic were affected in the country. Amid protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet three service chiefs on Tuesday separately. The three defence chiefs are likely to apprise PM Modi about various aspects of implementation of the scheme. The Agnipath scheme provides for recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. As violent protests spread across the country, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. Stay tuned to India.com for major updates related to Agnipath scheme.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: After Kota, Section-144 Clamped in Rajasthan's Jaipur And Dholpur. Read Details Here