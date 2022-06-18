Agnipath Protests LIVE Updates: Violent protests erupted across several states including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and other over the Agnipath scheme. Trains were set on fire, railway stations were vandalised and roads were blocked by angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces. The protests spread, seemingly uncontrolled, with crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations and burning used tyres on tracks. Policemen in anti-riot gear were seen chasing away the protesters, hundreds of whom were rounded up. In Bihar, students organisations led by All India Students’ Association (AISA) have called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh on Saturday over the Agnipath scheme. Those protesting against the Agnipath scheme raised concerns over job security and pension. Agnipath scheme was announced by Centre to recruit soldiers into the Army, the Navy and the Air Force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates related to Agnipath scheme.Also Read - Agnipath Yojana: Why Protests Erupted Against Army Recruitment Scheme

