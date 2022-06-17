Agnipath Scheme Protests LIVE Updates: Scores of defence job aspirants staged protests across several states against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ swept across several states on Thursday amid partisan political voices in favour and against the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces that has set off a firestorm. From Bihar’s Ara to Haryana’s Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property. Police fired teargas shells and used baton to break up protests by angry youngsters who blocked railway tracks, threw burning tyres on roads, and performed push-ups and other drills on the streets against the new recruitment policy. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the Agnipath scheme.Also Read - Centre Brings Major Change in Agnipath Scheme Amid Nationwide Protests, Raises Age Limit To 23 From 21