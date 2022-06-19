Agnipath Protests LIVE: Protests spread across states against Agnipath protests as Centre announced fresh concessions for the Army recruitment scheme. Angry Mobs burned trains, vandalised railway stations and damaged properties as they pressurised government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. Trains were cancelled and curfews were imposed in several areas as student organisations called for a 24-hour bandh in Bihar. Opposition parties including Congress, AAP, RJD also supported the Agnipath protests as they urged government to withdraw the scheme. The protesters have raised concerns over job security and pension over the four-year contractual Army recruitment scheme. As protests raged on across states, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced Agniveers’ will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the Army. The MHA also announced three years’ age relaxation beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry also announced that government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers after they complete four-years service in the Armed forces. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Agnipath scheme.Also Read - Assam Reports Protests Against Agnipath Scheme, NFR Cancels Few Trains

Live Updates

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Agnipath Protests: 138 FIRs filed in Bihar, 716 arrested | After the large-scale violence witnessed in Bihar for the last four days in connection with the statewide protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces, ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Singh said the police have registered 138 FIRs against the agitators while 716 persons involved in the arson have been arrested so far.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Agnipath Stir: Youth anguished, don’t hold celebrations on my birthday, says Rahul Gandhi to Congress workers | Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday today.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Agnipath Protests LIVE: Congress to hold Satyagraha in Delhi to support stir | Congress to hold a ‘satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against Central Government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate in the protest.