Agnipath Protests LIVE: Protests spread across states against Agnipath protests as Centre announced fresh concessions for the Army recruitment scheme. Angry Mobs burned trains, vandalised railway stations and damaged properties as they pressurised government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. Trains were cancelled and curfews were imposed in several areas as student organisations called for a 24-hour bandh in Bihar. Opposition parties including Congress, AAP, RJD also supported the Agnipath protests as they urged government to withdraw the scheme. The protesters have raised concerns over job security and pension over the four-year contractual Army recruitment scheme. As protests raged on across states, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced Agniveers' will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the Army. The MHA also announced three years' age relaxation beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry also announced that government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers after they complete four-years service in the Armed forces.