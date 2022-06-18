New Delhi: As protests against Agnipath scheme spread across states, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Saturday said those involved in the stir “won’t get clearance from police”. Chaudhari said the Armed forces had not anticipated the large-scale violent protests being reported in several states including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and others.Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: What Are Protesters Demanding | 5 Points

“We did not expect this kind of backlash. We condemn this kind of violence. This is not the solution. The last step is police verification: if anyone is involved, they won’t get a clearance from police,” Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari was quoted as saying in a report by India Today.

The protests against Agnipath spread, seemingly uncontrolled, with crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations and burning used tyres on tracks across states. Policemen in anti-riot gear were seen chasing away the protesters, hundreds of whom were rounded up.