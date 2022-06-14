New Delhi: The Govt is likely to announce the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the defence forces on Tuesday. Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, troops would be recruited only for four-year tenures.Also Read - PM Modi to Unveil Underground ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’ in Raj Bhavan

The three services chiefs, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar would address a press conference to announce the details of the scheme. Also Read - PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 80,000 Crore In Lucknow On Friday

The Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff had two weeks ago briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Agnipath scheme for soldiers’ recruitment which will pave way for induction of troops into the forces for short-term tenures. The scheme has been planned and is being implemented by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Sonu Nigam To Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

Under the new Agnipath scheme, youngsters would join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country. The scheme is a part of the government’s efforts toward reducing expenditure and the age profile of the defence forces. The catchment areas for recruitment could also be significantly expanded.

At the end of four years, around 80 per cent of the soldiers would be relieved from duty and get assistance from the armed forces for further employment avenues. Several corporations will also have an interest in reserving jobs for trained and disciplined youth who have served their nation.

Initial calculations by the Armed Forces had projected thousands of crores in savings in pay, allowances, and pension if a considerable number of soldiers are taken in under the tour of duty concept.

The best among the recruited youth could also get an opportunity to continue their service in case vacancies are available. The DMA had studied similar recruitment models in eight countries before developing the Indian model.

(With ANI inputs)